London :Priyanka Chopra had a gala time with her hubby Nick Jonas as she enjoyed some sun and sand at the beach. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a bunch of pictures on her social media. Take a look.

Every day is Valentine’s Day when you are with the right person, and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s relationship is a true testimony to that. The actress often shares how she enjoys spending lowkey quality time with her husband and she counts these moments as her fondest memories.

From taking a stroll on the road to enjoying the waves at the beach, Nick and Priyanka love to spend quality time with each other despite their busy schedules.

The duo who celebrated Easter, shelled some time out to enjoy a romantic date by the waters again. Yes, you read that right. Priyanka dropped a few pictures on her Instagram offering a glimpse of how her Easter celebrations went. Clad in a sunshine yellow outfit Priyanka looked super cute as he posed for a sunkissed picture with her hubby Nick.

Now sharing more pictures the actress gave a sneak peek of how her cute date with the hubby went. Yes, taking to her Instagram, Priyanka shared some pictures from the beach date. The duo was seen holding hands, fetching pebbles, and having the time of life.

It’s been a long time since we saw Priyanka on the big screen in Bollywood. The actress was last seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao and Gourav Adarsh. The actress will soon start shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina in the Kaif lead roles. The film’s storyline is said to revolve around a girl’s road trip!

ADVERTISEMENT