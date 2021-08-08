After Batamaloo, Actor Sonu Sood seen supporting corn seller on Srinagar’s Boulevard Road

Srinagar: Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood seems to be enjoying his time in Kashmir the way he usually does — meeting and appreciating people on the ground.

A day ago he was found bargaining with a street hawker for chappals in Srinagar’s Batamaloo market.

Today another video of him sitting on the roadside with a corn seller has surfaced on social media. The actor can be seen sitting cross legged speaking to a corn-seller on the footpath of Boulevard Road alonside Dal Lake.

The 48-year-old actor, who has earned public appreciation for supporting migrant workers during the pandemic is seen asking the corn seller about the prices.

He then suggests people to buy from such small roadside hawkers to support them so that their businesses grow.

“Even if you don’t have to buy corn, I would suggest you still buy so that these people like Mohammad bhai get the support they need,” he says.