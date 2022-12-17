Elon Musk has been censured for suspending Twitter accounts of several journalists. After the backlash, Musk said late Friday he would reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended after he accused them of endangering his family.”The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now,” the Twitter owner tweeted.Apart from backlash on social media, Musk drew anger and stern warnings from the United Nations and European Union after he suspended the accounts of half a dozen prominent journalists. He had accused them of endangering his family.

The move drew swift backlash from government officials, advocacy groups, and journalism organisations across the globe on Friday. Journalists from CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post were cut off from the social media platform without warning. This move has provoked the latest controversy since Musk took over the company on October 27.

“News about the arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying,” EU commissioner Vera Jourova posted on Twitter, warning the influential platform could face hefty fines through European laws. “Elon Musk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon,” she added.

The spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres called it a “dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats, and even worse.”

The latest controversy began when Musk on Wednesday suspended @elonjet, an account that tracked flights of his private jet. Talking about the move, Musk said the move was necessary after a car in Los Angeles carrying one of his children was followed by “a crazy stalker” and seemed to blame the tracking of his jet for the incident.