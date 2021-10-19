After backlash, FabIndia withdraws ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ ad

Fab India has removed its new festive advertisement Jashn-E-Riwaaz (Celebration of Tradition) after backlash from right-wing groups.

The advertisement has been accused of “defacing” the Hindu festival of Diwali. “We at FabIndia have always stood for the celebration of India with its myriad traditions in all hues. Our current capsule of products under the name Jashn-e-Riwaaz is a celebration of Indian traditions.

The phrase means that, literally. The capsule is not our Diwali Collection of products. Our Diwali collection is called ‘Jhilmil si Diwali’ is yet to be launched,” a company spokesperson said.

FabIndia was trolled on social media for what some said was unnecessarily uplifting secularism and Muslim ideologies in a Hindu festival, saying it hurt their religious sentiments.

Jashn-e-Riwaaz is a phrase in Urdu, a language that was born in India. The tweet, which went viral on Monday, said: “As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture”.

This was deleted after the backlash. BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya was among those who slammed the ad in a post on Twitter.