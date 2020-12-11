After announcing winter vacations, J&K Govt says online classes not mandatory

Srinagar: The Government on Friday modified its order regarding online classes, underling that the same will be voluntary in nature for both for teachers and students.

In this regard, an addendum was issued by the administrative Secretary School Education Department B K Singh to an earlier order by virtue of which the online classes were ordered to be held for all classes by strictly adhering to the SOPs of Covid-19 issued by the Government from time to time.

It was part of the same order by virtue of which the winter vacations were announced in all the Government Educational Institutions including recognized Private Schools upto Higher Secondary Level functioning in the Kashmir Division and winter zone of Jammu Division from December 21 till February 28 and winter tutorials for class-11 to 12.

“The following words shall be deemed to have been added at the end of first Para of Government Order No.277-Edu of 2020 Dated. 11.12.2020 issued under endorsement No. Edu Gen 25 97-1 (part-file) dated 11.12.2020: “That online classes will be voluntary in nature for both Teachers and students”,” reads the fresh order.