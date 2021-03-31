After 36 students in Kulgam, 14 more test COVID-19 positive in Anantnag

Anantnag: At least 14 students from a Government High School Katsoo Srigufwara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district were tested COVID_19 positive on Wednesday while the authorities have ordered closure of the school for one week.

Pertinently, 36 students and 60-year-old man from a private school in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district were tested positive today.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Arshid Tak confirmed to the news agency Kashmir News Observer that 14 students of Govt High School Katsoo Srigufwara were tested positive for Covid-19.

Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Abdul Rashid said that the samples of 138 students were taken today and 14 among them were tested positive.

He said the administration including concerned Tehsildar has decided to keep school closed for one week.