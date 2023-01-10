After 29 years, the International Business Machines Corp., popularly known as IBM, lost its top spot in the number of patents registered in the US in 2022 to Samsung. Reportedly, not claiming the most patents in a year shows a shift in the company’s strategy, the SamMobile reported.

Reportedly, Samsung Electronics registered 8,513 utility patents in the US in 2022, which was close to that of the previous year. LG Electronics also saw a 5% increase in patent registrations to 4,580 placing them third on the list. IBM, on the other hand, slipped to the second position with 4,743 patents registered in 2022, which is down by 44% compared to the previous year.

This unexpected turn of events comes after IBM held the top spot as the company with the most patents registered for 29 years, until 2021. However, the significant downfall in patent registration in semiconductors, hardware memory, etc., pushed IBM to second place on the list.