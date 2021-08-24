Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Afghanistan situation: PM Modi speaks to Vladimir Putin for 45 minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and discussed the unfolding situation in Afghanistan.
PM Modi spoke to Putin for over 45 minutes on the phone and had a detailed conversation over Afghanistan.
Earlier on Monday, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with his German counterpart Angela Merkel in which the two leaders discussed the current security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world.
According to a PMO release, the two leaders emphasised on the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people from Afghanistan.
“The leaders discussed the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world. They emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people,” the release said.
They exchanged views on issues of multilateral interest such as the forthcoming COP-26 meeting and the Indian initiative to promote a dialogue on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council.
Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban captured Kabul last week soon after the country’s government fell. Countries from all across the world have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan.

 

