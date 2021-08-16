Afghanistan crisis: Three Kashmiris, two of them professors, stuck in Kabul

Srinagar: At least three Kashmiri residents are among hundreds of Indians stuck in Afghanistan as the country undergoes a change of power with Taliban taking over it after successfully battling USA for the last two decades and forcing president Ashraf Ghani to flee.

Spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA), Nasir Khuehami confirmed he has spoken to the families of the three Kashmiris stuck in Kabul.

The three are from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Two of them, as per Nasir, are working as Professors in Kabul’s Bakhtar University.

“Three Kashmiris from Kulgam district are stuck in Kabul Afghanistan. Just talked to their families back home. They are distressd and requested Indian government to evacuate them. Family said they are in touch with those who are stuck, who said they are safe as of now,” Nasir said.

He identified them as Asif Ahmad Shah, an economics professor and his wife (whose name was not immediately known), and Adil Rasool, who teaches management at the University.