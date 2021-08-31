Afghan national detained at COVID testing Centre in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police detained a teenager Afghan national at COVID testing centre at Lakhanpur in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning.

Lakhanpur on J&K-Punjab border is the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources said that one Afghan national, aged about 16, was detained near Covid-19 testing point Lakhanpur.

His identity was revealed from his Passport and Visa.

He was taken to Lakhanpur Police Station for further enquiry.

“We are verifying the matter and the details will be shared accordingly,” said a senior police officer.