Bengaluru: Aerial traffic has been disrupted while schools are also shut in Karnataka over Cauvery row protests.

Farmer unions and pro-Kannada organisations have called for a Karnataka Bandh today after the Cauvery Regulatory Committee (CWRC) ordered to release of 3000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

The Karnataka Police have detained over 50 members of pro-Kannada organisations protesting over the Cauvery River water dispute near Bengaluru to maintain law and order amid the state-wide Bandh call.

The bandh will be in effect from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday. Bengaluru city police have issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, not allowing people to hold rallies, protests, or congregations of more than five people.

Forty-four flights scheduled to take off and land at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru early on Friday have been cancelled — 22 of these were incoming and 22 outgoing.

Airport authorities have said it was due to operational reasons, and passengers were intimated within time. However, sources said cancellations happened due to the Karnataka Bandh as many passengers had cancelled their tickets.

Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner Dayananda KA announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Bengaluru, in view of the Karnataka Bandh.