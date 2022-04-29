Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday appointed advocate Sehar Nazir, an acid attack victim, as the standing counsel for the Srinagar district.

“In a significant move towards ensuring empowerment of victims of crime against women and providing equal opportunities of Growth, Rehabilitation and Development to an acid attack victim and carving out a respectable place in a society, the government has appointed Ms Sehar Nazir, Advocate, an acid attack victim, as standing counsel for defending government cases before subordinate Courts at Srinagar,” an order issued by the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department said.