Advisory issued for mock drill

“To enhance the Civil Defence preparedness for emergencies, a Civil Defence Mock Drill will take place on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 4:00 PM. As part of the drill, sirens will be activated at various locations in UT. This is a practice exercise to test our emergency response systems.

We kindly request all members of the public to remain calm and not be alarmed. Your cooperation is essential in making this safety initiative a success,” a public advisory issued by the Office of the Director, Civil Defence & SDRF reads.