SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 06: Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani today held an extensive interaction with delegations and individuals here at Raabita Office.

People from Srinagar, Budgam, Sopore, and other parts of Kashmir valley came forward to discuss key developmental and civic issues affecting their areas.

A wide range of concerns, including road infrastructure, power supply, water availability, health services, education, and employment opportunities, were raised during these interactions.

Advisor Wani, while patiently listening to the concerns, assured the delegations that their issues will be taken up with the relevant authorities for swift resolution.

He reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to public welfare and its proactive approach to addressing citizens’ concerns.

“The government is fully committed to bridging the gap between administration and the people. We are here to listen, act, and ensure that public concerns are addressed in a time-bound manner,” he stated.

He further emphasized that public engagement is the cornerstone of the government’s development agenda, and such interactions will continue to ensure that governance remains people-centric and transparent.

The initiative was widely appreciated by the public, who expressed gratitude for the opportunity to directly communicate their issues to the administration.

The Advisor assured that all genuine demands will be followed up with the concerned departments, ensuring that necessary measures are taken at the earliest.