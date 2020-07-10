Adv Baseer Khan visits Nishat garden, directs for strict compliance of Covid-19 guidelines

Srinagar, Jul 10: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Friday directed for strict compliance of Covid-19 guidelines at the public parks. He said this during his on spot inspection of Nishat Garden to see that the guidelines are being adhered properly.

He was accompanied by Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad and other concerned officers.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Wednesday thrown open parks and gardens for the general public.

During his visit to Nishat Garden, Baseer Khan advised people to wear face masks, use hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing norms both inside and outside these places.

Maintaining that precautions are very important, the Advisor also directed the authorities to penalize those found violating the precautionary measures.

He directed the officers that all the healthcare care guidelines should be strictly adhered at the gardens for the general public.