Adultured egg row: teams deployed for sample collection: Food Safety Dept

Srinagar: Amid a viral video alleging carcinogenic elements in eggs, the Food Safety Department has launched a valley-wide inspection drive to collect samples for testing.

Assistant Commissioner of the Srinagar Food Safety Department said that the administration has taken swift cognizance of the issue and instructed all districts to collect samples from both organized and unorganized markets.

He said that teams have already lifted multiple samples since morning and sent them for laboratory analysis. “No physical inspection can confirm anything unless detailed testing is done. The reports are expected soon, and only then can the situation be clarified,” he said.

We have checked several supermarkets but have not yet found the specific brand mentioned in the viral clip. More inspections will continue throughout the day, and any such product, if found, will be sampled immediately as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, he said.

The official urged consumers not to panic and wait for the lab results before drawing conclusions, he added. (KNS)