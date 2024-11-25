Admissions under process in UG Hons progs at GCOE Sgr

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 25: The Govt. College of Education (Institute of Advanced Studies in Education) M.A Road, Srinagar, a constituent college of Cluster University, Srinagar, is informing desirous students who have recently passed the 10+2 Biannual Examination, or who missed earlier admission opportunities for any reason, that it offers admission in UG Hon’s in Education under NEP 2020 against available vacant seats.

The institution offers a B.A. Honours in Education with specializations in Psychology, Geography and English.

Candidates who are desirous for admission in this college are hereby informed to register themselves on https://jkadmission.samarth.ac.in portal under Non-CUET category by 28 November, 2024.

This institution is a premier establishment located in the heart of Srinagar city, with NAAC re-accredited Grade “A”. The institution boasts highly qualified teaching faculty and adequate infrastructure for the teaching-learning process.

Our goal is to provide learners with a high-quality education in accordance with NEP 2020. This institution will offer full support to applicants seeking assistance with admission formalities. Applicants can contact the College admission section from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.