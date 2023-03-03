KATHUA, MARCH 03: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today attended the Attestation cum Passing out Parade of Recruit Constables of 29th BRTC Batch at S.Prithinandan Singh Police Training School, Kathua.

The Lt Governor congratulated and welcomed the new recruits to one of the finest police forces in the country.

I am confident that you will discharge your responsibility towards the nation with utmost sensitivity, commitment and dedication, added the Lt Governor.

“The integrity, dedication and professionalism of J&K Police are pivotal in the fight against terrorism. We all take pride in the excellence & professionalism displayed by J&K Police in handling narco-terrorism and enforcing the rule of law,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor stressed upon the future-ready policing strategies to tackle the new forms of internal security challenges.

“These are challenging times for our police forces as the world today is facing conventional & non-conventional threats. We need to be vigilant & determined to neutralise the ecosystem providing ideological and financial support to terrorists,” the Lt Governor said.

“We believe in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and peaceful coexistence. There is no place for subversive elements in a civilized society,” observed the Lt Governor.

Today, Narco-Terrorism has become one of the biggest threats to the society. The UT Administration, J&K Police and our Security Forces are committed to dealing with challenges of narco terror in a comprehensive manner. J&K UT is on the march and is being transformed. It is our sacred duty to provide a safe, secure and right environment to fulfill the aspirations of the common man, he said.

Noting that the top positions in the batch has been secured by women constables, the Lt Governor said that these achievements show that our women are no less than anyone.

The Lt Governor further asked the DGP, Dilbag Singh to consider increasing the quota of reservation for women in the police force.

Speaking on property tax and anti-encroachment drives, the Lt Governor said that the administration is committed to protect the interests of common man.

The property tax in J&K will be one of the lowest in the country. It is being ensured that no poor will be affected during the anti-encroachment drive, he added.

The Lt Governor further shared the unprecedented progress registered in sectors like agriculture, industries & tourism.

Dilbag Singh, DGP extended his best wishes to the new recruits. The skills, knowledge, values that you have acquired during your training will serve as the foundation for your career in this noble profession, he added.

The DGP expressed gratitude to the UT Administration for its continuous support in police modernization.

Roop Raj, Principal, SPS PTS Kathua informed about the training program on various specialized modules and other activities conducted during the training course.

An oath was administered to the passing out cadets for performing their duties with dedication and honesty.

The Lt Governor took the Rashtriya Salute and witnessed the spectacular parade and martial art demonstration. He also felicitated the cadets who excelled during their training course.

R/Ct. Sunali Bhagat emerged as the best all-rounder. Recruit Constables Ms Sarleen Kour, Ms Sapna Saini, Ms Heena Choudhary and Ms Nitika Rajput were also felicitated by the Lt Governor for their excellent performances.

A total of 480 new recruits, including 49 women recruit Constables have completed their rigorous training today at the PTS Kathua. Out of 480, as many as 330 constables have already served as SPOs, 32 as followers, and 85 have been appointed under SRO.

Senior serving and retired police & army personnel, PRI representatives, and family members of the passing out cadets were present on the occasion.