Admin ready for snowfall spell in J&K: CM Omar

Srinagar: Stating that all necessary preparations have been completed across both Kashmir and Jammu divisions to deal with the expected snowfall, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said express optimism that the spell will mark the beginning of the Valley’s winter tourism season.

“I came to Srinagar and held a meeting with both divisions—Kashmir and Jammu. All preparations have been made, but whether those are sufficient or not will only be known once snowfall begins,” Omar said .

He added that the administration is “eagerly waiting” for snowfall as it will improve air quality and revive tourism activity. “We are waiting for this snowfall it will clean the air, reduce pollution, and our winter tourist season will start. All preparations have been made from our side,” he said.

The Chief Minister also chaired a review meeting earlier in the day to assess district-level readiness, including snow clearance, power supply, and essential services.