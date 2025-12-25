Admin fully prepared to deal with winter exigencies: Div Comm

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg on Thursday said that the administration is fully prepared for the winter and that the matter is being monitored at the highest level with all departments instructed to activate winter preparedness plans.

Speaking with reporters, the Divisional Commissioner, said that the Chief Minister recently reviewed winter preparedness for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

He further said that district-level control rooms have been activated, while the divisional control room is functioning at the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

“The focus areas include snow clearance, swift restoration of power supply, timely replacement of transformers, adequate winter stocking of ration and LPG, availability of public helpline numbers, strengthening of health facilities and ensuring proper heating arrangements.

He said that higher reaches have already received snowfall and expressed confidence that the administration is fully prepared to minimise inconvenience to the public when plains experience the snowfall.

He also clarified that the exercise related to revision of stamp duty rates is a routine administrative process carried out every year, with the revised rates coming into force from January 1. “The meeting was held according to established norms and the rates will be notified shortly,” he said.