Admin calls for prompt issuance of SEHAT cards in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Shopian: The District Development Commissioner Shopian Sachin Kumar Vaishya Sunday stressed on prompt issuance of SEHAT cards under Aayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya (AB PMJAY) SEHAT scheme to all registered beneficiaries and registration of all left outs on BIS Portal.

He said this while speaking in a meeting convened to review the implementation of AB PMJAY SEHAT scheme here today.

SDM Zainapora, Tehsildars, Chief Medical Officer, Block Medical Officers and MS DH Shopian attended the meeting.

On the outset CMO gave out that out of a target of 199716 souls (as per SECC, 2011) inclusions, 114000 have been registered on the BIS portal whereas 85716 are yet to be registered. He added that the process of uploading one Lakh souls under fresh inclusion is also taken up simultaneously as and when cases are received from village level and block committee. He informed that 100 CSCs are involved in the process and 30 more will be operationalised in next 3 days.

The meeting discussed in detail the modalities for speeding up the registration for SEHAT scheme. The SDM, Tehsildars and BMOs were directed to review the progress of the scheme in their respective blocks and also ensure that there is no overcharging for registration. Regarding issue of shortage of operators, the DDC said that 6 new operators will be provided to expedite the registration process.

The CMO was directed to submit the registration report under SEHAT scheme on daily basis besides ensuring functioning of 100 CSC centres in the district. The DDC directed health and Revenue departments to start IEC activities on mission mode by roping in other departments for creating mass awareness in the district for speeding up registration.