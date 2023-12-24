SRINAGAR: Additional Director General of Police Law and Order Vijay Kumar on Sunday visited Poonch and reviewed Law and Order with top police officers in the district.

Officials said that the ADGP was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu and IGP Jammu.

The officer, they said interacted with the DDC Chairman, DDC members and several other respectable persons in the area.

The meeting comes in the aftermath of the killing of three civilians in the district. The army had said that it would fully cooperate in the probe regarding the death of three civilians. (GNS)

