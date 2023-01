Srinagar, January 11: Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Wednesday wished good luck to newly joined Police officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar wishes good luck to newly joined DIGP South Kashmir Range Rayees Bhat & North Kashmir Range Vivek Gupta and SSP Baramulla , Bandipora , Budgam & Kulgam”, police said in a tweet.

ADGP Kashmir Zone Shri Vijay Kumar wishes good luck to newly joined DIGP North Kashmir Range Shri Vivek Gupta & South Kashmir Range Shri Rayees Bhat and SSP Baramulla, Bandipora, Budgam & Kulgam.@JmuKmrPolice pic.twitter.com/LRQQhFRYB3 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 11, 2023

Last week several officers including DIGs and SSPs were transfered in Police department.