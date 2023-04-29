ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar today held a high level meeting at South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on NHW security special focus on emerging threat of VBIEDs and other modes of potential terror attack.

Army’s GOC Victor Force Maj Genl Prashant Srivastava, IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector M S Bhatia, IG BSF Ashok Yadav, Joint Director IB, Army’s sector commanders in South Kashmir, DIGs of police, CRPF, SSB, ITBP & CID and SSsP of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Awantipora attended the meeting.

During the meeting potential threats from terrorists on NHW were discussed in detail and more counter measures were decided. SOP of convoy movement were also discussed and accordingly upgraded.

All field officers given their assessment. ADGP Kashmir instructed all SSsP to focus on anti-terrorist operations, busting of terror modules by apprehending terrorist associates. They were specially tasked to generate preventive intelligence and share timely amongst all stakeholders. GOC Victor force asked sector commanders to do extensive area domination in night too.