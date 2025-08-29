ADGP Armed Chairs Preparatory Meetings for ‘Jashn-e-Dal 2025’; ‘Run for Unity, Kashmir Marathon 2025’

Srinagar, Aug 29: Shri Anand Jain, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Armed J&K, on Friday chaired preparatory meetings at the APHQ Conference Hall, Srinagar, to review arrangements for two upcoming mega events — Jashn-e-Dal 2025 and Run for Unity – Kashmir Marathon 2025.

Jashn-e-Dal 2025 is scheduled to be held from September 13 to 15 at the back lawns of SKICC, Srinagar. The three-day festival will feature water sports, cultural programmes, and recreational competitions, aimed at promoting sportsmanship, youth participation, and community engagement. More than 3,000 athletes from across the country are expected to participate.

Run for Unity – Kashmir Marathon 2025 will be organised on October 2 at the Police Golf Course, Srinagar. The marathon will be held in 12 different categories, encouraging large-scale participation from athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Both events are being organised under the Civic Action Programme (CAP) of J&K Police.

During the meeting, Shri Anand Jain reviewed and finalised comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of both events.

The focus areas included, Traffic management, Deployment of police personnel and security arrangements, Medical facilities and emergency care, Transportation and telecom support, Media coverage and publicity, Refreshments and hospitality for athletes.

The meeting was attended by senior officers including Sh. Junaid Mehmood, IPS, DIG IRP Kashmir; Sh. Shahid Mehraj, IPS, DIG AP Kashmir; Sh. Aijaz Ahmad, IPS, SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir; all Commandants of Srinagar City–based Battalions; Sh. Manoj Pandita, SSP, AIG Comn PHQ J&K; Sh. Munir Ahmad, SSP APCR Kashmir; Dr. Irfana Gani, Medical Superintendent, Police Hospital Srinagar; besides representatives from various wings and sports associations. (KNC)