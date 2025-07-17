Addresses seminar on J&K’s March Towards Peace’  

New Delhi, July 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed a seminar on `J&K’s March Towards Peace’ here today.

It is part of a lecture series organized by Gandhi Smriti. “Pujya Bapu’s philosophy is a source of inspiration for UT, and our education system is inculcating the values of truth, non-violence, and compassion among youth,” he said.

“PM Shri Narendra Modi ji is fulfilling the dream of Mahatma Gandhi. Since 2019, he has been building a fear-free, terror-free J&K, which would make its place among the developed states and UTs as a symbol of peace,”.

A month-long peace march is organised in the Kashmir valley every year to commemorate Pujya Bapu’s birth anniversary. It reflects that J&K is reclaiming its legacy as a land of peace. Youth are now conscious of the fact that J&K of Bapu’s dreams is J&K of unity and peace.

“This wind of change has rattled the terrorist nation Pakistan, and it constantly tries to hurt the soul of India & its cultural-spiritual fabric. The Pahalgam terrorist attack aimed to stall the economic progress of UT as well, but we are marching ahead with renewed strength,” he said.