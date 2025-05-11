ADC Rajouri killed in Pakistani shelling; Omar visits family

JAMMU, MAY 10: A senior government official was killed and his two staff members were critically injured in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, DR Raj Kumar Thapa, and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his residence in Rajouri town, the officials said.

They were rushed to the Government Medical College. Thapa succumbed to his injuries, while the condition of his staff members is stated to be critical, according to the officials.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today visited the residence of Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa. Expressing profound grief over the loss, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, acknowledging the officer’s outstanding dedication and supreme sacrifice. “His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The Government stands firmly with his family in this hour of grief,” CM Omar Abdullah said during the visit.

Dr. Thapa was stationed in Rajouri town when he was fatally struck by Pakistani shelling. His untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the administrative and civil community, marking a sad and solemn moment for the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administrative Services. Just yesterday, he was accompanying the Deputy Chief Minister around the district and attended the online meeting I chaired,” the Chief Minister said. “I’ve no words to express my shock and sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace.”

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also visited the affected areas of Rehari and Roopnagar in Jammu to assess the damage caused by the cross-border shelling, which continued for the second night in a row. “The pain and disruption faced by residents are deeply concerning. We stand with every affected family and will ensure all necessary support is provided without delay,” he stated.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and well-being of its citizens amidst ongoing hostilities.