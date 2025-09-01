ADC B’pora flags-off farmers for exposure visit

BANDIPORA, SEPTEMBER 01: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bandipora, Zaffar Husson Shawl in presence of Chief Horticulture Officer Bandipora, Farooq Ahmad Tantray, today flagged-off a group of 100 progressive farmers for a one-day exposure visit-cum-awareness programme at SKUAST-K Shalimar, Srinagar.

The visit has been organized by the Horticulture department, Bandipora under the CAPEX scheme (Promotion and Information Dissemination) 2025-26.

Farmers were drawn from four horticulture zones of the district viz. Aloosa (25), Bandipora (25), Hajin (25), and Sumbal (25) are scheduled to participate in a training session on Orchard Management and Reduction of Pesticides in Fruit Crops grown in the Kashmir Valley at SKUAST-K Shalimar.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC appreciated the efforts of the Horticulture department for facilitating such programmes, which play a key role in capacity building and knowledge dissemination among orchardists.