Adani Group takes over Ahmedabad International Airport for the next 50 years

Adani Group will take over the operations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport from midnight, Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Friday (November 6).

The AAI on Friday completed the procedure to hand over the SVPI Airport, Ahmedabad (Gujarat), to the private player. In a tweet, SVPI Airport said the ceremony to hand over the key to the airport will be held at midnight tonight.

The official twitter handle of APD (Airport Director) of Ahmedabad Airport also shared photos of AAI and Adani Group officials signing documents.

“Airports Authority of India has completed handing over procedure of SVPI Airport to Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Ltd (AAIAL). At midnight tonight, the ceremonial Handing Over of the Key to AAIAL will mark the new chapter for Ahmedabad Airport,” the airport said in the tweet.

The operations, management and development of the airport will now be handled by the Adani Group for a period of 50 years, The Times of India reported.

The Airports Authority of India will continue to handle services such as customs, immigration, plant and animal quarantine and security, The Times of India reported.

This is the third airport to be taken over under lease by the Adani Group in two weeks. On October 30, the Adani Group took over operations of the Mangalore Airport and on November 2, it took over operations of the Lucknow Airport.

In February 2019, the Adani Group won the lease rights to run six AAI airports: Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati. The deal was bitterly criticised by opposition groups that termed it as an example of “crony capitalism” under the Narendra Modi government.

