Nusrat Jahan is currently spending quality time with actor Yash Dasgupta. The actor-politician has been sharing adorable photos on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Nusrat shared a video in which she is holding Yash’s hand as the two are enjoying the shikara ride. Their faces are not visible. As the video begins, Fanaa’s “Mere Haath Mein” song starts playing.

Calling it her favourite song and Yash her “favourite person”, Nusrat captioned the video as “togetherness” with a heart emoji. The video comes a couple of hours after Nusrat treated fans to a picturesque photo in which she is posing for the camera. “If kisses were ❄️ snowflakes… I’d send u a blizzard,” she captioned the photo.

She informed her fans that the picture has been taken by her “beloved” Yash Dasgupta. Nusrat, who was previously married to Nikhil Jain, welcomed a baby boy earlier this year, which started speculations abput her relationship with actor Yash. Quashing the rumours, Nusrat admitted that the actor is her son Yishaan’s father.

When asked if he had second thoughts about parenthood with Nusrat, Yash told Times of India, “Never. I didn’t flinch when she told me. I just asked her if she wanted to go ahead with it. It’s not my body — it’s hers. She needed to decide. I told her I’d never leave her side irrespective of her decision. I wanted to have the baby but couldn’t have forced my decision on her.

She even told me that if you want nothing to do with the baby, it’s okay, I’ll keep the baby.” Nusrat added that he ‘didn’t freak out at all’ and that they didn’t care what the world would think. “I knew they would call me strong or call me names.” The couple also revealed why they decided to keep the identity of the father a secret. “People should understand that wanting to keep your private life to yourself isn’t a crime.

There was no hiding of the fact and that we were having a baby. If we wanted to hide, why would we even have the baby, right? She was roaming around with a baby bump. What were people thinking? That we were pulling a prank on them? Was I expected to stand on the roof with a placard in my hand? I’m not that person,” he said.

Nusrat had previously married businessman Nikhil Jain. The two got married in Turkey in 2019. However, Nusrat via a statement called her marriage with Nikhil ‘invalid’ under Indian law. The couple separated in November 2020.