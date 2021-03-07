Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP ahead of PM Modi’s Kolkata rally

Film star Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday joined the BJP during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brigade parade ground rally in Kolkata just three weeks before West Bengal goes into the first phase of Assembly polls.

#WATCH Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins Bharatiya Janata Party at PM's rally in Kolkata#WestBengalElection2021 pic.twitter.com/MGzGH7sSaf — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

Along with BJP national general secretary in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya, state party chief Dilip Ghosh, vice-president Mukul Roy and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Suvendu Adhikari were also present at the ground where the Prime Minister is scheduled to address an election rally later today.

On speculations of the actor joining the saffron unit, Vijayvargiya had earlier said, “I have spoken with him (Mithun Chakraborty) over the telephone, he’s going to come today. I’ll be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him.”

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had met the actor at his Mumbai residence last month setting off speculation that he might join the BJP. Chakraborty, a former Rajya Sabha member of the TMC, had quit the Upper House in 2016 after his name surfaced in Saradha Ponzi scam.

Earlier, Chakraborty’s participation in PM Modi’s rally had generated considerable interest among BJP supporters turning out for the mega event. Chakraborty met Vijayvargiya after arriving here on Saturday evening.