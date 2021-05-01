Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid-19

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who has been a part of many popular films, TV shows and web series, passed away on Friday due to Covid-19 complications. He was 52.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned the loss of the talented actor on Twitter. He tweeted, “Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones.”

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal made his acting debut in 2003 after retiring from the Indian Army. He starred in films like Page 3, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Aarakshan, Murder 2, 2 States and The Ghazi Attack among others.

On television, he played prominent roles in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Anil Kapoor’s 24.

He was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s popular web series Special Ops.

After news of Bikramjeet Kanwarpal’s demise emerged online, celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise.

Neil Nitin Mukesh posted on Instagram, “Extremely sad news . I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you 🙏🏻🙏🏻😔”.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani paid tribute to the late actor as he tweeted, “A man who lent dignity to everything he did, #BikramjeetKanwarpal carried the Fauji stamp. Jai Hind, Sir. 🙏🏽”

Actor and voice-over artist Ashwin Mushran remembered his first meeting with Kanwarpal as he shared, “Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away. I first met him standing in line for an audition all the way back in 2003 – 2004. We bumped into each other many times over the years and did keep in touch on and off. Goodbye Major… We’ll meet in another line someplace somewhere.”

Actor Gulshan Devaiah recalled, “During my early days acted alongside him in a corporate play for Tata. He told me many stories about casting and movies. Call me Bizz he used to say. Sad news man .. sad news.” Ronnie Lahiri, Sophie Choudary and Nimrat Kaur also posted their condolences on social media.