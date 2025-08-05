Activities under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign continue

GANDERBAL, AUGUST 05: As part of the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a series of patriotic-themed activities were successfully conducted across schools in district Ganderbal today.

The schools enthusiastically organized events including Rakhi Making, Quiz and Essay Competitions. These activities witnessed active and vibrant participation from students and staff, reflecting a deep sense of patriotism and creative expression.

Students showcased their talents through thought-provoking essays, insightful quiz responses, and beautifully crafted rakhis, all centered around the theme of patriotism and national integration.