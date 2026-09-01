Action, drama, thrill : Excitement brews as countdown begins for IFFJK

Srinagar: Excitement is brewing as the countdown begins for the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK).

Scheduled to be held from September 7 to 10, the festival is expected to bring some of the most respected names in global cinema to the Valley, raising hopes of renewed engagement between the region and the film industry.

Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has announced a five-member jury comprising acclaimed cinematographer and filmmaker Santosh Sivan, Oscar- and BAFTA-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, German filmmaker and curator Dorothee Wenner, Japanese media entrepreneur and documentary filmmaker Keiko Bang, and National Film Award-winning filmmaker and educator Himansu Sekhar Khatua.

Government sources said efforts are underway to bring several prominent film personalities and Bollywood stars to the festival, though the final list of attendees is yet to be announced.

For many local filmmakers, the festival represents more than a cinematic event. They believe it could help reposition Kashmir on the global filmmaking map after years of fluctuating film activity in the region.

Tahir Hussain, a filmmaker based in Kashmir, described the festival as an important opportunity for the local film fraternity.

“It will be highly beneficial for local filmmakers to interact with established professionals and showcase their work. More importantly, it will send a strong message to Bollywood and other film industries that Kashmir is once again an ideal location for film shooting,” Hussain said.

He said the festival could create new opportunities for collaborations, training and investments in the local film ecosystem.

“Many young filmmakers in Kashmir have talent and stories to tell. A platform like IFFJK can help them connect with producers, distributors and industry experts. Such interactions can translate into quality productions emerging from the region,” he added.

Hussain, however, stressed the need for sustained government support and extensive promotion of the event.

“The administration should market the festival aggressively on the lines of the International Film Festival of India held in Goa, which has become a sought-after event for filmmakers worldwide. If promoted well, IFFJK can become a permanent fixture on the film calendar,” he said.

Line producers, who play a crucial role in facilitating film shoots by arranging logistics, permissions and local support, are equally optimistic about the festival’s potential impact.

Danish Khan, a Srinagar-based line producer who has worked with several film and television projects, said the festival could help industry decision-makers experience firsthand the changes that have taken place in Kashmir.

“Film producers often choose locations based on confidence and familiarity. When renowned filmmakers, technicians and studio representatives spend a few days in Kashmir, they don’t just see the landscapes; they experience the infrastructure, local talent and support systems available on the ground. That confidence can translate into multiple shooting projects over the next few years,” Ahmad said.

He said increased film activity would benefit a wide range of sectors, including tourism, hospitality, transport and local creative professionals.

“Every major film shoot creates employment for hundreds of people, from technicians and drivers to hotel staff and artists. The festival gives Kashmir a chance to present itself as a complete filmmaking destination rather than just a scenic backdrop,” he added.