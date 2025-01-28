SRINAGAR, JANUARY 28: ACT – For a Better Tomorrow (formerly known as Actors’ Creative Theatre) captivated audiences with two stage plays, Jheel Bula Rahi Hai (in Urdu) and Pagla Ghoda (in Hindi), performed on Republic Day.

A statement issued by the ACT here on Tuesday said the plays, written by Ali Mohammad Lone and Badal Sarkar respectively, were directed by Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan and showcased at the Open Air Theatre, NGO’s Enclave, Chhatabal Military Garrison, Bemina Qamarwari Road, Srinagar.

The performances drew an enthusiastic audience, primarily youth, who lauded the artistry and compelling storytelling.

In Jheel Bula Rahi Hai, Mushtaaque Ali and Zubair Farooq delivered riveting performances, while Pagla Ghoda featured Shahid Mushtaq, Rabiya Shafeeq, Mutayib Nabi, Barkat Ali, and Aaqib Haleem in key roles.

The group received widespread appreciation for their efforts to promote theatre and cultural expression. Building on the success, ACT – For a Better Tomorrow plans to stage Jheel Bula Rahi Hai in Jammu in the coming weeks, aiming to reach a broader audience.