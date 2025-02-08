SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 7: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Education, Shantmanu, today chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here to review the educational scenario of the Kashmir division.

While reviewing the steps being taken, the ACS directed the CEOs and ZEOs to ensure that in the coming session, the respective heads in all schools of the valley take extra steps to impart moral education to the children. He said that when we talk about quality education, we should give special attention to the mother tongue along with imparting moral education to the children.

Shantmanu emphasized that the current time is an era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), so we cannot imagine quality education unless we provide education to children by adopting innovative methods and tools.

The ACS also emphasized that we cannot enhance the personal development of children unless we remove learning gaps through a friendly environment in schools, enhance children’s communication skills, and strengthen their confidence.

Shantmanu directed the officers and school heads to adopt these suggestions at the ground level to see a new change in the education scenario.

Earlier, Director of School Education Kashmir, Dr. G.N. Itoo, while presenting the details of the current educational scenario in the valley, said that the department has prepared a roadmap for providing effective education to the children for the coming session.

The meeting was attended by the Director of School Education Kashmir, Chief Educational Officers of the Kashmir Division, and others concerned.