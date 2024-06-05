ACS Forests lauds people for supporting environment conservation initiatives

SRINAGAR: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Forests, Ecology & Environment, Dheeraj Gupta, today chaired the celebration of World Environment Day held here at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

Being jointly organized by the Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing and Amar Singh College Srinagar, the event was aimed to raise awareness on importance of environment protection with the theme “Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience” which highlights the increasing impacts of water stress and land degradation across the world.

Dheeraj Gupta appreciated the Forest department and its sister wings for organising the event in coordination with other departments and educational institutes. He complimented the Forest Department for achieving higher targets under various deliverables assigned by the government in addition to plantation of 180 lakh saplings in 2023-24 under Green JK Drive involving Panchayati Raj Institutions and other stakeholders. He applauded the role of people of Jammu & Kashmir in supporting the Forest Department in the greening campaigns and other initiatives. The Financial Commissioner inspected various paintings and participated in the ceremonial plantation program at the Amar Singh College Campus along with other senior officers.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Roshan Jaggi, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the challenges being faced in managing and conserving natural resources. He reiterated that World Environment Day provides us an opportunity to seriously think about the environment we live in besides pondering over the fact that what we would be leaving for our future generations. He stressed on sustainable use of water resources and creation of water harvesting structures especially in areas facing water scarcity during the summer season.

Principal Amar Singh College, Professor Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, highlighted the need for continuation of actions in the form of various campaigns and initiatives on ground for conservation of our environment. He said that efforts are needed to improve the water quality of our wetlands and streams and other land forms.

On the occasion, publications including Van Posh, Draft Report of Revised SAPCC as well as flyer prepared by Amar Singh College was also released in addition to screening of a movie on World Environment Day. Besides, awards were also presented to the winners of activities conducted by DEERS-EIACP in various Educational Institutes under EIACP project.

S. Rakesh Kumar, Director Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing, T.Rabi Kumar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, HoDs and other senior officers besides representatives of NGOs, students of the College and staff were also present during the occasion.