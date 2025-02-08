JAMMU, FEBRUARY 08: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Shantmanu, today chaired the maiden meeting of Principals of colleges of Jammu division at GCW Parade Ground, Jammu.

Director Colleges, Dr. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, provided a comprehensive overview of the colleges functioning in Jammu division, highlighting their strengths, achievements and accreditation status. He further detailed the current state of the colleges and outlined the necessary steps being taken up for successful implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in its fourth year in J&K.

During the meeting, Shantmanu emphasised the importance of promoting moral education among the students while taking due care of their mental health. He stressed the need to closely monitor the health and emotional well-being of students, recognizing that a holistic approach is essential for their overall development. He also encouraged the Principals to work on strategies for supporting students’ mental health, particularly in challenging times.

ACS further discussed the roadmap for NEP implementation in its fourth year and desired that the Universities have to take immediate steps in terms of identification of courses to be adopted by the students in online format as envisaged by the NEP 2020. This will immensely address the issues of implementation by colleges as three batches have been enrolled in all colleges of J&K, he added.

Shantmanu asked the Director Colleges to take up the matter with the universities in right earnest to address the challenges of NEP 2020. Listening patiently to the issues raised by the Principals, ACS asked the Director Colleges for a comprehensive account of their issues, particularly with regard to infrastructure, staffing and resources, for further consideration and resolution at the departmental level. Recognizing the need for analysing enrolment challenges, he sought the views of Principals who highlighted the difficulties faced by the students with respect to conduct of CUET and prolonged admission process through SMARTH portal. Shantmanu asked the Director Colleges to take a comprehensive view from all stakeholders and come up with corrective measures needed in this regard.