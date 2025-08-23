“Achieving milestones in space sector has become habit of India and its scientists”: PM Modi on National Space Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, while virtually addressing the National Space Day program in New Delhi, emphasised that achieving new milestones every day has become the nature of India and its scientists.

The Prime Minister recalled the success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, stating that India created history by becoming the first country to reach the south pole of the Moon.

“Achieving new milestones one after another in the space sector has become the nature of India and Indian scientists. Just two years ago, India became the first country to create history by reaching the South Pole of the Moon,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also lauded the success of the Axiom 4 mission, stating that Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla has filled India with pride by hoisting the tricolour at the International Space Station.

Referring to his meeting with Group Captain Shukla, the Prime Minister asserted on India’s immense courage and infinite dreams amongst its youth.

“We have also become the fourth country in the world to have the capability of docking and undocking in space. Just three days ago, I met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. He filled every Indian with pride by hoisting the tricolour on the International Space Station. The moment, the feeling when he was showing me the tricolour, is beyond words. In my discussion with Group Captain Shubhanshu, I have seen the immense courage and infinite dreams of the youth of the new India,” PM Modi said.

He further highlighted India’s progress in technologies such as semi-cryogenic engines and electric propulsion.

“To take these dreams forward, we are also going to prepare India’s astronaut pool. Today on Space Day, I invite my young friends to join this astronaut pool to give wings to India’s dreams. Today India is rapidly progressing in breakthrough technologies like semi-cryogenic engine and electric propulsion,” PM Modi said.

“Soon, with the hard work of all you scientists, India will also soar with Gaganyaan and in the coming times, India will build its own space station… Beyond galaxies lies our horizon. I firmly believe that in the space sector, there should never be a final pause at the policy level. That is why I had said from the Red Fort that our path is the path of Reform, Perform, and Transform. In the past 11 years, the nation has undertaken major reforms in the space sector…” the Prime Minister asserted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that the theme of National Space Day 2025 is Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan. He said that the theme has the confidence of the past as well as the future’s resolve.

“I wish you all a very Happy National Space Day. This time, the theme of Space Day is Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan. It has the confidence of the past as well as the resolve of the future. Today, we are seeing that in such a short time, National Space Day has become an occasion of enthusiasm and attraction among our youth. This is a matter of pride for the country,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further hailed India’s success at the recently organised International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics. He said that 300 youth from more than 60 countries participated in this competition. The Prime Minister mentioned that the Indian youth also won medals at the event and noted that the Olympiad was the symbol of India’s emerging leadership in the space sector.

“Recently, India has also hosted the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics. About 300 youth from more than 60 countries participated in this competition. Indian youth also won medals. This Olympiad is a symbol of India’s emerging leadership in the space sector. I am happy that ISRO has also taken initiatives like the Indian Space Hackathon and Robotics Challenge to increase the interest of young friends towards space,” PM Modi said.

On 23 August 2023, India achieved a historic milestone when the Chandrayaan-3 lander completed a soft landing on the moon. This remarkable accomplishment made India the fourth country to accomplish this feat and the first to land on the lunar South Pole. In recognition of this achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared August 23 as National Space Day.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the main event of National Space Day, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Indian Space Research Organisation chief V Narayanan and Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla were present on the occasion.

Shubanshu Shukla returned to Earth on July 15 after completing NASA’s Axiom-4 (AX-4) space mission and landed in Delhi on August 17.

Shukla was part of NASA’s Axiom-4 Space Mission, which took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US, on June 25. He returned to Earth on July 15, splashing down off the coast of California. He became the first Indian in 41 years to travel to space.

India’s first human Space mission, “Gaganyaan” programme, has entered its final phase, with the first human spaceflight now scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

Group Captains Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair and Shubanshu Shukla will be a part of the crew for the Gaganyaan mission. (ANI)