Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

ACC approves empanelment of Rohit Kansal as AS at Centre

Screenshot 2021 10 07 110805

Srinagar: The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the empanelment of senior IAS officer, Rohit Kansal for holding Additional Secretary (AS) level posts at the Centre.

According to an order, the ACC has approved the empanelment of Kansal for holding additional secretary level post at the Centre.

 

Kansal, a 1995 batch IAS officer of the erstwhile J&K cadre is presently administrative secretary of Power Development Department, apart from holding other assignments as additional charges—(KNO)


svg%3E
Previous
‘Your sincerity shines’: ‘Farishton’ by AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija wins ‘honorable mention’ at LAFA
svg%3E
Next
World’s first Malaria vaccine offers glimmer of hope, UN says Africa should get it first
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor