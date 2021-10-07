ACC approves empanelment of Rohit Kansal as AS at Centre

Srinagar: The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the empanelment of senior IAS officer, Rohit Kansal for holding Additional Secretary (AS) level posts at the Centre.

According to an order, the ACC has approved the empanelment of Kansal for holding additional secretary level post at the Centre.

Kansal, a 1995 batch IAS officer of the erstwhile J&K cadre is presently administrative secretary of Power Development Department, apart from holding other assignments as additional charges—(KNO)