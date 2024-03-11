ACB files disproportionate assets case against NIT professor

Srinagar, Mar 11: Anti Corruption Bureau registered a case into the allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets accumulated by a public servant posted at the National Institute of Technology Srinagar.

In a statement, ACB said it registered a case against Manzoor Ahmad Tantray of Ganderbal presently posted as a Professor at NIT Srinagar.

The statement said that he has huge assets both immovable/movable and cash deposits in his name as well as in the name of his family members.

“The assets were found disproportionate to his known source of income during the verification. The omissions and commissions on the part of the above-named public servant constitute offenses punishable U/S 5(1)(e) r/w 5(2) J&K PC Act. Svt. 2006. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 04/2024 is registered in P/S ACB Srinagar and further investigation was taken up,” it said.

It added that after obtaining a search warrant from the court, searches were carried out at 05 separate locations viz residential house at Duderhama, shopping complex near district hospital Ganderbal, rest house at Kangan, official quarter and office at NIT Srinagar, and flat in Jammu simultaneously.

“During the search incriminating material including Revenue papers, finance/bank documents, and hard cash of ₹386650 were recovered and seized as evidence in the instant case. Further investigation of the case is going on,” it added.