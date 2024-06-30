Academic-driven startups to transform J&K’s economy: LG

SRINAGAR, JUNE 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said academic-driven startups can transform J&K’s economy by fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in educational institutions.

“In this regard, he highlighted the UT Administration’s key initiatives like the J&K Start-up Policy and potential in Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) to transform the start-ups and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the UT, especially in rural areas,” he said.

Sinha said there are immense possibilities for startups in tourism, health, logistics, handloom, handicraft, horticulture, agriculture, and allied sectors. “Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, we are committed to providing necessary support and handholding to the young entrepreneurs in both technology and non-technology sectors,” he said.

He was addressing the National Seminar on the ‘Role of academic-driven Startups in developing economy of J&K UT (RASE 2024)’, at NIT Srinagar.

In his keynote address, the Lt Governor commended the initiative aimed at creating an environment to inspire, empower, and connect academia and industry and mentor the students to lead the startup ecosystem.

“I believe Startups are powerful instruments to bridge the gap between universities and industries. The Startups have also been able to meet the two important objectives- employment generation and profit generation,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor motivated the students to set action-oriented goals to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality and contribute to the nation’s socioeconomic transformation and economic growth.

“My message to future start-up entrepreneurs is to focus on ‘Problem First’ and not ‘Product First’ so that your ideas can accelerate the process of Viksit Bharat and also encourage entrepreneurial spirit among young students,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the national-level seminar will encourage Universities/Colleges to invest in the future and nurture the talents for impactful innovations.

The Lt Governor further emphasized the need to provide high-quality technical and vocational education and training to future entrepreneurs.

Two other important objectives of the Startups are to develop and transfer new technology for societal transformation and create a vast talent pool as per the needs of the industry, the Lt Governor observed.

He called for enhanced collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers to develop a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Jammu Kashmir.

The two-day national seminar is being organized by the National Institute of Technology Srinagar in association with the Department of Holistic Education, Central University of Kashmir, ICAR CITH, Science & Technology Department, and SKUAST-Kashmir.

Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, Director, NIT Srinagar & Vice Chancellor, Central University Kashmir; Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board; Dr. Parikshat Singh Manhas, Chairman JKBOSE; Dr Thakur SKR, eminent scientist; experts, intellectuals, researchers, HoDs and entrepreneurs were present.