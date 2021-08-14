AC directs preservation, protection of migrant property in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: With a view to provide relief to the Kashmiri migrants, the Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, Saturday issued instructions for preservation and protection of migrant’s immovable property, and removal of encroachments there from.

To streamline the preservation and protection efforts, the Administrative Council also approved the proposal of Revenue Department to confer powers of Commissioners upon the Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division under the Agrarian Reforms Act.

Further, the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction was directed to develop an online portal for facilitating migrants to apply for correction of records, demarcation and removal of encroachments, and alienation by way of fraud or distress. The disposal of such applicants has also been made time-bound under the Public Services Guarantee Act.