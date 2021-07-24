AC approves upgrading of Wagoora-Zainakote transmission line

SRINAGAR: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here on Saturday under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Power Development Department to upgrade the transformation capacity of Wagoora-Zainakote transmission line by re-conductoring its 220 KV DC line.

Through the project, the Power Development Department will replace the existing 0.4 ACSR by High Temperature Low Sag Conductor (HTLS) of circuit-II of 220 KV (reconductoring of DC 220 KV Line) at an estimated cost of Rs. 24.29 crore.

The project will enable the Power Development Department to meet the additional load demand, lower the T&D losses and ensure reliable power supply to Srinagar, Baramulla and Ganderbal districts.

Additionally, the upgraded Wagoora-Zainakote line will also provide power back up in case of an outage of 220 KV Amaragarh Zainakote DC transmission line.