Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today approved the proposal of the Revenue Department to transfer various parcels of land for public purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

An official statement said the Administrative Council approved the transfer of land measuring 144 Kanal 12 Marla in Hiranagar, District Kathua in favour of Youth Services and Sports Department, J&K for construction of Arun Jaitely Memorial Sports Complex.

The decision aims to provide quality sporting infrastructure for games like Cricket, Hockey, Football, Wrestling and Athletics and bring Kathua and Samba Districts on the sporting map of India.

The Sports Complex will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 58.23 crore and provide avenues to the local sportspersons to excel in their respective disciplines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, approval was given to the transfer of land measuring 740 Kanal 9.5 Marla in favour of the Industries and Commerce Department for the establishment of New Industrial Estate in District Shopian. The upcoming industrial estate will boost the economic activity and industrial development in the area and provide entrepreneurial and employment opportunities to the youth.

The Administrative Council further approved the transfer of land measuring 750 Kanal in favour of the Industries & Commerce Department for setting up a Medicity. Operationalization of the Medicity will bring world-class health care infrastructure and facilities to the region, besides providing employment opportunities to the medical/pharma professionals, local pharmacists and vendors.