Absconder evading arrest since 15 years arrested in Kishtwar: Police

Kishtwar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested another absconder, who was evading arrest from the last 15 years in Kishtwar district.

“The arrested accused, identified as Ghulam Hassan son of Lassa Chopan of Pahalgam Sigdi Tehsil of Kishtwar was wanted in case FIR No. 17/2006 U/Sec 302/364 RPC 4/25 IA Act registered at Police Station Chatroo,” the statement reads.

It reads that an information was received through reliable sources and acting swiftly on this information, a special police team of PS Chatroo was constituted.

“The team led by Inspr. Sandeep Singh under supervision of DySP Hqrs Devinder Singh Bandral raided the suspected locations and arrested the absconder,” it reads,