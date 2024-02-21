Abid reviews functioning of JKMSCL

SRINAGAR: Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah today undertook a comprehensive review to assess the functioning of Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) during a meeting at Civil Secretariat .

The meeting was attended by Managing Director, JKMSCL, Special Secretary Health and Medical Education, Director Finance, H&ME, Financial Advisor / CAO, General Managers, Deputy General Managers and Medical Officers of the JKMSCL.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, the Secretary instructed the management of JKMSCL to work in mission mode and ensure the seamless and timely supplies to the health care institutions across the J&K especially the availability of the medicines under Essential Drug List (EDL).

He also emphasised on the need to strengthen supply chain management. He instructed them to ensure the procurement of quality medicines with zero tolerance on substandard drugs. He further emphasised on setting up a fool proof mechanism for testing regime.

The Secretary also instructed the officers to take advantages of State-of-Art testing Laboratory of D&FCO at Kathua inaugurated by the Prime Minister during his recent visit to the UT of J&K.

Dr. Abid further directed the management to thoroughly review the empanelled labs of the Corporation and take strict action against that suppliers whose supplies are declared as “Not of Standard Quality” (NoSQ).

The Secretary also stressed on the officers to ensure 100% usage of Drugs and Vaccine Management System portal (DVDMS) and directed them to take all necessary steps in this regard including launch of the beta version of the DVDMS mobile app. He further directed the MD JKMSCL to ensure timely procurement of drugs, diagnostic as well as machinery and equipments to prevent any disruptions in patient care services. He further emphasized in facilitating necessary procurements for operationalization of State Cancer Institute, Jammu on top most priority.

Dr. Abid also stressed upon augmentation of infrastructure particularly in terms of Machinery Equipments and Drugs of seven new Medical Colleges.

He further impressed upon the management of corporation to maintain due transparency in the procurement process and ensure that tenders are finalized within the fixed timeframe. He also asked them to draw out timelines for tendering process and bottlenecks in this process should be addressed promptly.

The Secretary instructed all the officers to ensure due compliances in respect of audits of accounts in the Corporation.

During the meeting, MD, JKMSCL gave a detailed power point presentation regarding the functioning of the Corporation.