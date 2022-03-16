Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police have rescued a Pulwama minor from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district.

Police have arrested the accused involved in the commission of a crime.

On March 12, Police Station Kakapora received a written complaint from a man that his minor daughter has been abducted by some unknown person.

In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and an investigation was set into motion.

A special Police team was constituted to trace the abducted girl. During the investigation, the special team got a tip-off that a minor girl was held captive by her kidnapper in Gaziabad UP.

After strenuous efforts, the special team recovered the abducted minor girl from Gaziabad and arrested the accused.

After fulfilling all medico-legal formalities, the girl was handed over to her legal heirs. Investigation into the matter is in progress.

Swift action by police against anti-social elements has been appreciated by the locals. “Community members are requested to cooperate with police in curbing social crimes in their neighborhood. They can share information about social crimes with the police. We reassure the community members that our efforts in curbing social crimes shall continue,” said police.