Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 fame and prominent social media figure Abdu Rozik is currently in the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia, undertaking his first Umrah. The Tajik singer shared glimpses from this sacred pilgrimage on his Instagram handle, giving his followers a peek into his holy trip.

Taking to Instagram, Abdu Rozik shared a mirror selfie in Ihram along with his dua for Palestine. “If we nurture and protect all children, the world will be blessed. If we destroy them, then the world will be doomed and destroyed by the weight of their tears,” he wrote.

Sharing more photos on Instagram, Abdu wrote, “My first ever Umrah alhamdulillah with the dua that we protect, love and respect each other. Broken men and ill relations are spoiling the world. Pray for peace.”

His post, which garnered got over 1L likes so far touched the hearts of many. Social media users supported and applauded Abdu for his heartfelt prayers, and wished him well after his trip.

Industry peers and friends of Abdu, including figures like Jad Hadid and Khaanzadi, showed their support and admiration by dropping hearts in the comments section.