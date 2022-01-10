How much did Umar Riaz earn from Bigg Boss?

Umar was reportedly paid Rs three lakh per week or Rs 40,000 per day. if reports are to be believed, he has earned Rs 42 lakh from the show so far. He stayed in Bigg Boss house for 14 weeks.

Soon after his eviction, Umar vowed to return to the screen to entertain people.

“It was indeed one hell of a journey but without you guys, I wouldn’t have been able to live this. Ab aur bohot aage jana hai Hume, may be not every day but I will soon hit your screens till then keep loving, stay safe, maintain social distancing. This doctor is always in your hearts,” he tweeted after his eviction.

After his shocking eviction, netizens to several celebs came out in support of Umar. His eviction came after his physical spat with Pratik Sehajpal.

Umar Riaz has won several polls on social media. He also won Ticket To Finale last week.

Umar had been nominated for elimination after he pushed Pratik Sehajpal into the pool. In the promo, Big Boss said it is disgraceful that people are flouting the rules at the final stages of the game

Umar made a lot of headlines recently given his roller-coaster ride in Bigg Boss 15. Doctor by profession Umar is the brother of Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up Asim Riaz.

His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantankwadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of the reality show.

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans who took to Twitter to voice their concern. `Justice for Umar Riaz’ was trending on social media after the incident.

Later netizens rallied around Umar Riaz after he faced slurs in Bigg Boss. It began during a press meet in Bigg Boss house. Karan Kundrra called Umar a ‘gadha’ (donkey). Later Karan Kundrra finally apologized to J&K doctor-turned model for calling him names on the show.

Amidst all this, Umar has been in the news for his link-up with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan.

Later Saba broke her silence in a bid to put speculations to rest. “Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I have known him well and we share a strong bond. I won’t say that we both are dating. We both aren’t dating, but we like each other as human beings,” she said.

Last month, a Mumbai-based designer has filed a case against Umar Riaz for not crediting his clothing label.

Faizan Ansari was responsible for providing the branded clothes to Umar for Bigg Boss. All the branded clothes of Umar were supplied by Faizan Ansari.

Earlier, social media users called out `Colors TV’ for allegedly harassing Umar Riaz in Bigg Boss.

Last month, Asim Riaz announced that he will be releasing his new song soon, which will be dedicated to his brother Umar. He announced that the song will be out on January 1sand is featuring @roachkillaofficial. “Tera Bhai” for our brother @umarriazz91… Full song out on 01.01.2022 on my youtube channel. Get ready squad this one is gonna make you’ll groove,” he tweeted.